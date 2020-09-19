Kannur varsity to conduct exams from Sept.29

Kannur University has decided to conduct the remaining university-level undergraduate examinations which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken at a meeting Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran and Examination Controller P.J. Vincent had with student representatives and members of the Syndicate.

At the subsequent Examination Monitoring Committee meeting, it was decided that the fourth semester regular, supplementary and improvement March-2020 examinations would begin on September 29. A detailed timetable would be published later.

It was also decided to set up an Examination Coordination Committee at university and college levels to facilitate examinations against the backdrop of COVID-19.

The College Level Examination Coordination Committee will consists of the Principal, student-teacher association representatives, PTA vice president/secretary, local self-government representative, Health Department representative and Senate-Syndicate representatives.

The committee will oversee arrangements for conducting examinations at the college level. At the university level, a coordinating committee consisting of an examination monitoring committee, student representatives and university union representatives will be set up to coordinate such matters.

After the completion of the fourth-semester examination, steps would be taken to conduct distance education examinations as well.