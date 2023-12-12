Kannur varsity Research Directorate accused of denying research guideship to teachers

December 12, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) has accused the Kannur University Research Directorate of attempting to prevent aided undergraduate college teachers from obtaining research guideship.

Shino P. Jose, KPCTA regional president and a key figure in the previous legal challenges against the reappointment of a former Vice-Chancellor, vehemently opposed the move, citing a potential conspiracy.

Mr. Jose said the directorate had delegated the decision on the matter to a committee, which, he said, was a strategic move aimed at denying opportunities specifically to undergraduate teachers.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor S. Bijoy Nandan, he accused the Director of Research of misinterpreting University Grants Commission guidelines, highlighting successful practices in other Indian universities where undergraduate teachers were appointed as research guides.

He said Kannur varsity traditionally granted guideship to undergraduate college teachers, allowing them to choose approved research centres under the varsity. He argued that such a practice would enhance research contributions and improve the varsity’s overall research environment, potentially leading to better NAAC grading.

Expressing concern over the alleged deliberate attempt to exclude undergraduate college teachers from research opportunities, Mr. Jose pointed to the varsity’s efforts to mislead the Kerala High Court regarding the appointment of the present Registrar. The KPCTA suspects a conspiracy involving the Research Director and the Registrar to deny opportunities to college teachers.

The KPCTA has demanded the immediate intervention of the Vice-Chancellor in the matter.