Kannur varsity postpones examination after students receive wrong question paper

The scheduled examination at Kannur University on Tuesday was reportedly marred by serious negligence after questions from an unrelated subject were mistakenly provided for the second semester MSc Chemistry exam.

Instead of physical chemistry questions, students were handed questions from theoretical chemistry, prompting the immediate postponement of the exam.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.K. Saju promised a thorough inquiry into the incident after Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) State vice president P. Muhammad Shammas and district president M.C. Atul met him following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kannur Regional Committee of the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) criticised the university administration for what they described as recurrent negligence and politicisation. They highlighted concerns about the “politicised appointment processes” on varsity boards and their impact on academic integrity.

“The repeated cancellation of examinations owing to administrative failure reflects poorly on the university’s commitment to quality education,” said the regional committee. It called for transparency in action taken against those responsible for handing the wrong question paper and urged the varsity to prioritise meritocracy over political affiliations in academic appointments.