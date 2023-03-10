Kannur varsity law dept. head accused of plagiarism in doctoral thesis

March 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking an inquiry into the alleged plagiarism by former Mahatma Gandhi University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Sheena Shukkur in her doctoral thesis and various research publications.

In their complaint, SUCC chairman R.S. Sasikumar and convener M. Shajarkhan accused Dr. Shukkur, who is currently the head of the Department of Law in Kannur University, of copying large portions from ‘Marumakkathayam and Allied Systems of Law in the Kerala State’ authored by legal scholar and historian K. Sreedhara Variar in 1969 in her thesis ‘Scope and application of Muslim Family Law in Kerala and Lakshadweep’.

60% ‘similarity index’

She had obtained PhD degree from Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University in 2009. When subjected to a plagiarism check on popular plagiarism detection service Turnitin, the thesis had a ‘similarity index’ of 60%, the SUCC claimed.

The complainants also claim her research guide, former Kerala High Court judge K.A. Abdul Gafoor, did not possess doctorate, a prerequisite for research supervisors as mandated by the University Grants Commission. They also alleged that her research publications too “suffer heavily” from plagiarism.

The SUCC has also written to the Vice-Chancellor of the Kannur University seeking her removal from the position of the head of the department.