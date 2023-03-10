ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur varsity law dept. head accused of plagiarism in doctoral thesis

March 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Save University Campaign Committee says Sheena Shukkur copied from a work authored by legal scholar K. Sreedhara Variar in 1969

The Hindu Bureau

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking an inquiry into the alleged plagiarism by former Mahatma Gandhi University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Sheena Shukkur in her doctoral thesis and various research publications.

In their complaint, SUCC chairman R.S. Sasikumar and convener M. Shajarkhan accused Dr. Shukkur, who is currently the head of the Department of Law in Kannur University, of copying large portions from ‘Marumakkathayam and Allied Systems of Law in the Kerala State’ authored by legal scholar and historian K. Sreedhara Variar in 1969 in her thesis ‘Scope and application of Muslim Family Law in Kerala and Lakshadweep’.

60% ‘similarity index’

She had obtained PhD degree from Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University in 2009. When subjected to a plagiarism check on popular plagiarism detection service Turnitin, the thesis had a ‘similarity index’ of 60%, the SUCC claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainants also claim her research guide, former Kerala High Court judge K.A. Abdul Gafoor, did not possess doctorate, a prerequisite for research supervisors as mandated by the University Grants Commission. They also alleged that her research publications too “suffer heavily” from plagiarism.

The SUCC has also written to the Vice-Chancellor of the Kannur University seeking her removal from the position of the head of the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US