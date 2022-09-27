Kannur varsity flouted norms in posting of principal, alleges KSU

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
September 27, 2022 22:08 IST

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has accused the Kannur University Syndicate of approving the appointment of an unqualified person as principal of Naher Arts and Science College, Kanhirode.

KSU district president P. Muhammad Shammas said the university had approved the profile of a teacher who did not have sufficient qualifications to be posted as principal.

The varsity itself had admitted in RTI documents that the candidate, K.T. Ashraf, did not have the eligibility prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for appointment as principal. However, the Syndicate meeting held on August 18, 2021 approved Mr. Ashraf’s appointment, Mr. Shammas alleged.

He also demanded stringent action against the varsity authorities for such illegal moves.

Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran was unavailable for comments.

