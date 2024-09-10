Kannur varsity denying PhD guideship to qualified teachers, alleges KPCTA

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has accused Kannur University of systematically denying PhD guideship to qualified college teachers.

KPCTA regional president Shino P. Jose formally raised the issue in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, urging his intervention to address what he described as a “deliberate attempt” to obstruct qualified teachers from becoming PhD supervisors.

According to the KPCTA, the university’s decision to deny guideship is linked to the lack of postgraduate programmes in certain departments, despite the varsity previously opening an online portal that allowed teachers without such programmes to apply.

Dr. Jose claimed that the varsity’s handling of the situation involved various committees, including the CRLP, research mentoring committee, and deans’ committee, which, was “a deliberate tactic to delay and ultimately deny guideship”.

The letter also highlighted the alleged involvement of Anil Ramachandran, former research director and current Syndicate member, who was accused of influencing the decision. Dr. Jose requested the Vice-Chancellor to examine Dr. Ramachandran’s role, citing past controversies, including objections raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General regarding the varsity’s sports infrastructure investments.

The KPCTA argued that the varsity’s actions contradicted University Grants Commission regulations, which stipulated that departments offering undergraduate degrees with research must have the requisite infrastructure and at least two recognised PhD supervisors. The association contended that other universities such as Mahatma Gandhi University and University of Calicut did not impose similar restrictions and had approved PhD guideship for teachers without PG programmes.

Meanwhile, the varsity has invited applications for PhD guideship from undergraduate college teachers, with many possessing substantial academic credentials. The KPCTA asserted that granting guideship to these teachers would enhance the university’s research output and improve its NAAC grading.

Dr. Jose urged the varsity to reconsider its stance and lift restrictions that impeded eligible teachers from becoming PhD supervisors.

