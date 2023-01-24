Kannur varsity denies permission to screen BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

January 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KANNUR

Despite denial of permission by Kannur University, the Students Federation of India (SFI) screened the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots on the campus.

It was decided to hold the screening at the seminar hall on the Mangattuparamba campus. However, the campus director denied permission for it, saying that only official programmes could be held at the seminar hall. However, the SFI later screened the documentary at the university portico.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said that restrictions on screening did not eliminate the reality of genocide.

Meanwhile, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State secretary V.K. Sanoj said the organisation had decided to screen the documentary across the country. It will be screened at 400 places in Kannur, he added.

“There is nothing in the documentary that instigates religious hatred. He said the screening of the documentary should not be seen as an anti-national act,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, DYFI and Youth Congress workers separately screened the documentary at the old bus stand and Caltex respectively.

