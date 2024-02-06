GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannur varsity arts fest to enliven rural atmosphere

Speaker A.N. Shamseer to the inaugurate the event

February 06, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited Kannur University Arts Festival will begin on Wednesday at People’s Cooperative Arts and Science College, Munnad.

According to the organisers, with participation of 105 colleges spanning Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts, the festival promises presentation of talents across various domains.

A staggering 141 items will be showcased, featuring a total of 6,646 talents, marking a significant milestone in the academic calendar.

The event’s venues, named after the core principles of the Indian Constitution, encompass eight stages including ‘Bahuswaram’, ‘Manaviyam’, ‘Maithri’, ‘Samabhavam’, ‘Anukamba’, ‘Anmbu’, ‘Sahodaryam’, and ‘Porul’.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the fest. Critic E.P. Rajagopalan and storyteller P.P.V. Shajikumar will grace the occasion. Minister of Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate the valedictory function on February 11. Actors Unniraj Cheruvathur and Chitra Nair will be the chief guests. The valedictory function will also have the presence of actress Gayatri Varsha and director Aamir Pallikal.

The festival has historically showcased intense rivalry, with Payyannur College emerging as champions last year, closely followed by Thalassery Brennan College as runners-up.

In a bid to popularise arts, this year’s festival will break new ground by venturing into the rural terrain.

Special KSRTC buses will ply from Kasaragod and Kanhangad, supplemented by ‘people’s college buses’ if needed.

