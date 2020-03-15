Kannur ups vigil against COVID-19

Kannur

15 March 2020 23:36 IST

Collector convenes meeting of religious leaders; public functions to be stopped

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has been decided to cancel all public functions in the district.

The decision was taken at a meeting of religious leaders convened by District Collector T.V. Subhash in the wake of a person testing positive for COVID-19 in the district.

Collector’s warning

The Collector pointed out that contact between people should be reduced to prevent the spread of the disease. “It takes just a few seconds to transmit the coronavirus from one carrier to another,” he observed.

“If the virus spreads to more people, things will go wrong,” he warned.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh pointed out that there were complaints that some of the residents in home quarantine had gone out and met others. There should be a collective effort on the part of everyone,” he said

Religious leaders informed that rituals at temples, theyyams, feasts, special prayer ceremonies and other religious functions had been stopped. People had been asked to postpone wedding ceremonies, they added.

The Collector noted that some churches had started live-streaming of prayers.

Those who come from affected areas should not participate in religious ceremonies. Only close relatives should attend funerals and perform rituals quickly.

Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, and Mayor Suma Balakrishnan were among those who were present.