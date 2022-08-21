Kannur University Vice Chancellor plotted to attack me during history congress: Governor

Opposition demands high-level probe into allegations raised by Khan

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s disapproval of Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran’s conduct acquired serious dimensions after the former accused the academic of plotting to endanger him.

Mr. Khan launched a scathing attack by branding Prof. Ravindran a criminal for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack him physically when he was invited to the Indian History Congress hosted by the Kannur University amidst the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations in December 2019.

Citing reports he received from the “highest quarters” in New Delhi, the Governor held Prof. Ravindran responsible for the attempted assault on him. He also accused the Vice Chancellor of violating the protocol by deviating from the programme approved for the event.

“While the programme had been planned for 60 minutes, he (Prof. Ravindran) allowed (historian) Irfan Habib and the others to make speeches for one-and-a-half hours. They were severe in their criticism and addressed every question to me. When I stood up to answer those questions, a physical attack was made on me within five minutes,” he told journalists in New Delhi on Sunday.

While the shirt of Governor’s aide-de-camp Manoj Yadav was torn in the melee, two attempts had been made to attack Mr. Khan. “It was only because of the security, they (the protesters) could not get to me,” he added.

‘Ruins university’

Claiming that Prof. Ravindran was a Vice Chancellor “because of political reasons,” the Governor accused him of ruining Kannur University.

Referring to the resolution passed by the Kerala University Senate on the constitution of the selection committee for a new Vice Chancellor, Mr. Khan said he welcomed criticism, but vowed to “set the house in order”.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government had the responsibility to institute a high-level probe into the allegations raised by the Governor. Recounting the demand raised by the Opposition for Prof. Ravindran’s resignation after he was reappointed Vice Chancellor, Mr. Satheesan faulted the Governor for not adopting steps to remove him then.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran was all praise for the Governor for his decision to probe allegations of nepotism in appointments in universities. He also accused the government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] of attempting to thwart such efforts by using the Kannur University Vice Chancellor.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran also called for a thorough probe into the alleged attack on the Governor. He also accused the government of ignoring demands made in the aftermath of the Indian History Congress to identify those who led the protests during the event.

CPI(M) stance

Condemning the alleged misuse of Chancellorship, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan said Mr. Khan’s behaviour was unbecoming of a Governor. He also accused Mr. Khan of turning the Raj Bhavan into a ‘conspiracy camp’ for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Sangh Parivar combine.