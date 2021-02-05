Kannur University to take action against teacher

Controller of Examinations P.J. Vincent has said action will be taken against the teacher concerned in an incident in which answer sheets of a BCom second year examination held under the distance education department of Kannur University were found by the roadside.
Kerala Students Union workers staged a protest before the university on Friday.
About 100 answer sheets of the examination held on December 23 were found by the wayside at Chuliyat in Malappattam on Thursday. The results of the examination had not yet been published.
The examination controller said the university was not at fault for the incident and the teacher responsible would be removed from examination duties.
The corrected answer sheets were signed by M.C. Rajesh, Assistant Professor, ITM College, Mayyil. Mr. Rajesh, in his clarification, said the answer sheets had fallen off while he was riding his bike and he had lodged a complaint with the police.
The examination board convened an emergency meeting and decided to investigate the incident and seek an explanation from the teacher who conducted the evaluation.
A three-member committee headed by Pro Vice Chancellor A. Sabu had been constituted.
P. Mohammed Shammas, president of the KSU district committee, said the university should take the issue seriously and order a thorough investigation.
