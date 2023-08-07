Kannur University to provide higher education to students affected by communal riots in Manipur

August 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KANNUR

In a unique step, Kannur University (KU) has decided to provide higher education to students who are unable to pursue their education in the wake of communal riots in Manipur. This is the first time in the country that a university has come up with special seats for Manipur students.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, KU Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said the decision has been taken at a Syndicate meeting held at the university. The Syndicate approved the resolution which was presented by member N. Sukunya.

Mr. Ravindran said separate seats will be allotted for this purpose. Such a decision was made considering the applications received from student organisations of Manipur.

He said university seats will be allotted to students who are eligible for further education but are unable to study. The university has announced that it will arrange necessary accommodation and financial assistance for the students of Manipur who are coming to the university.

“Those students admitted will be given time until they complete their studies at the university to produce documents to prove their current educational qualifications,” said Mr. Ravindran.

The university is considering providing financial assistance to those who obtain admission. There are also proposals to approach the government for financial assistance and to raise funds from the public.

The Syndicate has decided to offer both online and offline admissions without forcing the students to provide certificates, transfer certificate, or any other document of value.

Mr. Ravindran added that a student has already expressed interest in joining the Masters in Physical Education and Sports programme at the Department of Physical Education at the Mangattuparamba campus of Kannur University.

