Kannur University Syndicate passes resolution against Governor

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 27, 2022 20:03 IST

The Kannur University Syndicate passed a resolution against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at a meeting on Thursday.

The resolution presented by Syndicate member N. Sukanya was backed by member P.P. Jayakumar. It termed the Governor's decision of demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellors as a move to stall the growth of universities.

The Syndicate also opined that the action of the Governor was against the rules and regulations of the university.

“It is unfortunate that when the State government is going ahead with its efforts to take Kerala ahead in the field of higher education, the move to stall them has come from the Chancellor,” said the resolution.

“Work has already begun to transform Kerala into a knowledge-based economy. But in the meantime, the Chancellor has asked nine Vice Chancellors , including that of Kannur University, to resign. This action is inappropriate as it is against the rules and regulations of the university,” the Syndicate said.

The Syndicate meeting pointed that as many as 26 amendments related to the university had been held back by the Chancellor, which had created hurdles to the administration of the university.

The members were of the opinion that the action of the Chancellor would adversely affect the future of students and put the university in crisis.

