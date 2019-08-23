Kannur University starts study centre at Central Prison

The Kannur University has entered the Central Prison here to draw eligible inmates to do undergraduate courses under its School of Distance Education (SDE).

The university SDE on Thursday opened its study centre in the jail as part of its decision to extend its facility to prison inmates who are willing to go for higher education. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) opened its study centre in the jail nearly five years ago. It is for the first time that a university in the State is starting its study centre in a prison.

University officials informed that the study centre would offer undergraduate courses in Malayalam, history and commerce. At present, 4 inmates in the jail enrolled their names for the university’s distance education courses. The SDE started its study centre in the jail following the jail authorities’ intimation that nearly 25 inmates were willing to join the university’s distance education courses, they said.

When contacted, jail Superintendent T. Baburajan said that around 10 inmates were expected to register before the last date this year for admission to the courses. More inmates were likely to join the courses, he added.

University officials said that teachers under the SDE would conduct classes for the inmates. The proposal to arrange an examination centre for the inmates at the university would also be considered if there were more enrolments, they added.