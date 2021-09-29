Kannur University nod for new syllabus

KANNUR

29 September 2021 19:47 IST

For third semester MA Governance and Politics course

Kannur University has decided to approve the revised syllabus prepared by the Board of Studies in Political Science for the third semester MA Governance and Politics course.

An external expert committee had looked into the syllabus after it stirred a controversy over the inclusion of Hindutva texts written by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue M.S. Golwalkar, V.D. Savarkar, Balraj Madhok, and Deendayal Upadhyay. The committee had studied the syllabus and recommend revisions and its report had been sent to the Board of Studies in Political Science for consideration.

The Academic Council, which met on Wednesday, resolved to approve the revised syllabus prepared by the Board of Studies and this will be taught in the third semester.

The experts concluded that the MA Governance and Politics syllabus was not comprehensive. The committee, it is learnt, suggested that the texts of Deendayal Upadhyay and Balraj Madhok should be omitted from the syllabus altogether. The lessons on Savarkar and Golwalkar will continue in the syllabus. However, it has been proposed to combine the books of both and teach them only in connection with the idea of Hindutva.

The committee further recommended the inclusion of Islamic, Dravidian, Socialist, and Gandhian ideas in the syllabus. It was also decided to include the ideas of leaders such as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Periyar.

The Academic Council also decided to constitute a review committee with the Pro Vice Chancellor as chairman to have more clarity on recognising various faculties and schools of the university.