Kannur University faces flak over changes to BCA, BSc curriculum

Kannur University is facing flak from educators and students thanks to a recent decision impacting BCA and BSc Computer Science programmes.

Three months into the academic year, the university announced that BCA students would no longer be allowed to opt for Computer Science as a minor subject, while BSc Computer Science students would not be allowed to choose BCA as a minor. The decision was taken based on a recommendation of the standing committee of the Academic Council and approved by the Vice-Chancellor (V-C).

The abrupt change has led to widespread concern, particularly from the KPCTA (Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association) Kannur Regional Committee, which criticised the timing and lack of foresight in the policy shift. The KPCTA termed the decision “strange” and warned that it created an academic crisis for colleges.

According to KPCTA district president Dr. Shino P. Jose, the new policy renders minor subjects studied by BCA and BSc Computer Science students irrelevant, undermining the very goal of academic freedom that the four-year degree programme was meant to provide.

The committee pointed out that they had previously raised concerns about potential issues arising from the rushed implementation of the programme, noting that the syllabus was incomplete when the courses were rolled out. They alleged that the V-C was misled by individuals with vested interests.

The KPCTA has demanded that the university immediately retract the decision, urging officials to reconsider the policies in place to ensure that the academic interests of students are prioritised. The organisation has called for a more thoughtful and well-planned approach to the university’s curriculum decisions.

