ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur University discovers a way to identify counterfeit certificate and currency

September 06, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The physics department of Kannur University has made a discovery to prevent counterfeiting of official documents and currency.

The research was carried out over an year by V.P. Veena, C.K. Shilpa and S.V. Jazeera under the guidance of the Head of Physics Department K.M. Nissamudeen. The paper was published in Elsevier, an international scientific research publication

Dr. Nissamudeen said that the researchers discovered that documents printed with ink mixed with a mixture containing perovskite nano phosphor (lanthanum dysprosium magnesium titanium dioxide) can be quickly identified.

He said educational certificates can be printed with this ink, and when ultraviolet and infrared rays are applied to such documents, the nanoparticles in it will glow in white and red colors. This will prevent the duplication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers claimed that printing with this ink helps to ensure the authenticity of original certificates and documents. The ink can also be used to print currency, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US