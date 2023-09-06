HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur University discovers a way to identify counterfeit certificate and currency

September 06, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The physics department of Kannur University has made a discovery to prevent counterfeiting of official documents and currency.

The research was carried out over an year by V.P. Veena, C.K. Shilpa and S.V. Jazeera under the guidance of the Head of Physics Department K.M. Nissamudeen. The paper was published in Elsevier, an international scientific research publication

Dr. Nissamudeen said that the researchers discovered that documents printed with ink mixed with a mixture containing perovskite nano phosphor (lanthanum dysprosium magnesium titanium dioxide) can be quickly identified.

He said educational certificates can be printed with this ink, and when ultraviolet and infrared rays are applied to such documents, the nanoparticles in it will glow in white and red colors. This will prevent the duplication.

The researchers claimed that printing with this ink helps to ensure the authenticity of original certificates and documents. The ink can also be used to print currency, he added.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.