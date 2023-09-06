Kannur University discovers a way to identify counterfeit certificate and currency

September 06, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - KANNUR

The physics department of Kannur University has made a discovery to prevent counterfeiting of official documents and currency.

The research was carried out over an year by V.P. Veena, C.K. Shilpa and S.V. Jazeera under the guidance of the Head of Physics Department K.M. Nissamudeen. The paper was published in Elsevier, an international scientific research publication

Dr. Nissamudeen said that the researchers discovered that documents printed with ink mixed with a mixture containing perovskite nano phosphor (lanthanum dysprosium magnesium titanium dioxide) can be quickly identified.

He said educational certificates can be printed with this ink, and when ultraviolet and infrared rays are applied to such documents, the nanoparticles in it will glow in white and red colors. This will prevent the duplication.

The researchers claimed that printing with this ink helps to ensure the authenticity of original certificates and documents. The ink can also be used to print currency, he added.