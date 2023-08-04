Kannur University develops a side effect free drugs-lead for rheumatoid arthritis

August 04, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - Kannur

The Department of Biotechnology and Microbiology of Kannur University has developed a novel compound from a medicinal herb that has wide application in conditions of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and migraines and without side effects.

The article was published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports (Nature Portfolio of Journals).

The new compound requires only one-twelfth the dose of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are prescribed for various diseases to ameliorate inflammatory conditions and check the progress of the diseases, said a press release.

However, NSAIDs are not ideal for the long term and have side effects, especially liver toxicity. However, a team of researchers from the university has developed a medicinal compound obtained from a medicinal herb, Pashanbhed, scientifically known as Bergenia Ligulata, methyl gallate. Also known as Kalluruki and Kallur vanchi, this herb is used in Ayurveda for many ailments.

According to the study, experiments conducted on animals including rats show that there are no side effects. However, after 7 years of research, only the pre-clinical research of using the compound Methyl Gallate Synthetic Derivative-1 (MGSD-1) as a drug has been completed and the clinical research of this will be possible if the drug companies are ready to invest.

The composite was developed by a research team consisting led by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabu, M. Haridas and C.S. Saranya as the principal experimenter. The other members are Professor E. Jayadevi, Dr. J. Abhithaj, Dr. G. Arun Kumar, Dr. Koti Reddy Eeda (University of Science) and Dr. Vignesh Bhatt (Mangalore University).