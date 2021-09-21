Kannur University appoints M. Haridas as the first Emeritus Professor

KANNUR

21 September 2021 17:48 IST

His vast experience enabled him to establish the first protein crystallography research group in Kerala.

M. Haridas, a former Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Microbiology, Kannur University and a Senior Researcher at the Inter-University Center for Biosciences, Kannur University, has been appointed as the first Emeritus Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Microbiology, Kannur University.

Haridas holds an M.Sc. in Life Sciences with a specialization in Industrial Microbiology from Sardar Patel University, Gujarat. After completing his M.Sc. in Life Sciences, he continued his doctoral and post-doctoral studies in Structural Biology at AIIMS New Delhi and Massey University, New Zealand.

He was the first biologist in India to be trained in x-ray crystallography of single crystals of proteins. This experience enabled him to establish the first protein crystallography research group in Kerala. He discovered protein crystal structures in many animals and plants. He began by developing experimental models to lay the theoretical basis for the fermentation of medicines in Ayurveda. His work also paved the way for the discovery of new drug molecules in modern medicine.

He was instrumental in the discovery of the existence of a small molecule that binds to insulin and initiates insulin receptor-mediator molecular signaling.

This finding could lead to a complete reversal of treatment for insulin-resistant diabetes mellitus and pediatric hyperinsulinemia. He is the author of over a hundred international publications, over 30 chapters in edited volumes, and has two Indian patents. He is in the process of applying for an international patent. He is also the research mentor for 26 scholars.

Haridas has served on Academic Committees of various Universities in Kerala and other States and on various Research Advisory Committees and Committees in Government of Kerala Boards, National Research Centers, and Medical Schools.