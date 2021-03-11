Kannur to receive 1 lakh vaccine doses soon

Supply had fallen short after registrations by people with co-morbidities rose

With a surge in the number of people registering themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, the Health Department is in need of around 1 lakh vaccine doses in the district for the next week.

More people registered for immunisation in the district after the government announced vaccination for people above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidity conditions. Following this, the supply fell short, said nodal officer Santhosh.

15,000 doses available

Mr. Santhosh said the department had a stock of over 15,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, and 1 lakh more doses were set to arrive soon.

He said that under the supply protocol, the State receive the vaccine from Chennai. It is then supplied to the regional vaccine store in Kozhikode. From there, the vaccine is transported to the five of districts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

100 centres

Once the fresh stock arrived, the department would supply it to nearly 100 vaccination centres in the district, including 20 private institutions, he said.