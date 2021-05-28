Kannur to implement carbon neutral district project

KANNUR

28 May 2021 22:19 IST

Forest patches to be grown in 100 centres

The Kannur District Panchayat has decided to implement a carbon neutral district project.

Disclosing this at a press conference here, office-bearers of the district panchayat said that under the project, model forest patches would be grown in 100 centres in the district through the “Little Forest Challenge”, in which individuals, institutions and places of worship could join and compete.

District Panchayat President P.P. Divya said that 400 to 1,000 fruit trees should be planted on two to five cents of land to be part of the challenge. The district level inauguration of the programme would be done by M.V. Govindan, Minister for Local Self Government, near the Chattukappara District Panchayat Industrial Centre at 10 a.m. on May 30.

Ms. Divya said that the saplings for the challenge would be prepared by the district panchayat and those interested should contact their district panchayat members. The civic body would also provide assistance for fencing of the small forests.

District Panchayat Vice President Binoy Kurian, standing committee chairpersons K.K. Ratnakumari, T. Sarala, and Secretary V. Chandran were present at the press conference.