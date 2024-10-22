GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannur to host book festival from October 25

Published - October 22, 2024 12:31 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The 18th Book Festival, organised by the District Library Council, will be held from October 25 to 28 at the Kannur collectorate grounds. Higher Education Minister Dr. R. Bindu will inaugurate the specially set up K. Balakrishnan Master Nagar on October 25 at 3 p.m., with V. Sivadasan, MP, presiding over the event.

Special guests include renowned writer T. Padmanabhan, along with dignitaries such as MLAs K.V. Sumesh and K.P. Mohanan, and district panchayat education standing committee chairperson K.K. Rathnakumari. The festival will feature various cultural programmes, including a tribute to the late writer and journalist Thayat Sankaran, performances by Koothuparamba Kala Nilayam, and a dance presentation by the Thalassery Taluk Library Council.

Highlights of the event include a storytelling session on October 26 and the release of Granthalokam, the 75th anniversary special edition, on October 27. Minister Kadanappally Ramachandran will inaugurate the concluding session on October 28. Writer M. Mukundan will be present.

The festival will showcase over 70 publishers, 1,200 libraries and feature literary and cultural programmes, including the release of 13 books. Ms. Rathnakumari released the festival brochure. Officials of the District Library Council and representatives of the Public Relations department were present.

