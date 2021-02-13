Kannur to have 1,279 additional poll booths

As many as 3,137 polling booths will be set up in Kannur for the upcoming Assembly elections. There were 1,858 booths in the last Assembly polls. An additional 1,279 booths will be set up this time as per the Central Election Commission’s recommendation to divide the booths with more than a thousand voters in the wake of the pandemic situation, District Collector T.V. Subhash has said.
Each booth will have five polling officials. With the addition of 1,279 booths, 20,000 officials will have to be deployed for polling duty alone, including 20 per cent reserve staff. In addition, more officers will have to deployed for the distribution of special postal ballots.
The Collector directed officials concerned to ensure that all the booths in the district have basic facilities like water, electricity, furniture, toilets and ramps, and to inspect them immediately and take necessary steps.
The district will have three counting centres to reduce crowding of people. The centres will be at the Chinmaya Institute at Chalai and Taliparamba Sir Syed Higher Secondary School.
The Collector said three categories of voters would be able to cast their votes by special post. They are Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), voters who are 80-plus, COVID patients and those in quarantine. Only those who apply for the facility will get the opportunity to cast postal votes. Special officers will be appointed to receive their applications.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath