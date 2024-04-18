GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kannur SVEEP team comes up with voter awareness video in sign language 

April 18, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team in Kannur has launched a voter awareness video in sign language.

In the video, a sign language expert explains all the steps taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure accessible and barrier-free elections. The 2.37-minute-long video explains facilities like provision of ramp, ⁠wheelchair support, ⁠volunteer deployment, ⁠EVM’s Braille script, Saksham mobile app, and ⁠priority in voting at polling stations.

The message of the initiative is ‘disability is no hurdle in voting’. The Kannur SVEEP team has provided English subtitles in tune with the Malayalam voice-over of the video. “We have ⁠also ensured user-friendly and interactive interface to appeal to voters,” said Anup Garg, Assistant Collector and District Nodal Officer of SVEEP.

The video has been uploaded on the District Collector’s official social media account. It has also been uploaded on the official YouTube handle of the Assistant Collector.

General Elections 2024 / Kannur

