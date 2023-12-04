Kannur schoolgirls win at zonal band meet

December 04, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

St. Teresa’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Kannur, emerged winners in the girls’ brass category at the zonal-level band contest on Sunday.

Eight States participated in the event, held at G.V. Raja Sports School, Aruvikkara.

The boys’ brass event was won by a team from Amalorpavam HSS, Puducherry. The pipe band girls event was won by PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bengaluru and pipe band boys by Dr. Ambedkar Gurukulam Arugolanu, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

The band contest was inaugurated by G. Stephen, MLA. Samagra Shiksha Kerala Project Director Supriya A.R. presided. Director of General Education Shanavas S. reviewed the march-past by the band teams.

The Department of School Education and Literacy of the Union government is organising the national school band competition from January 21 to 22. As part of this, competitions were held in all States and Union Territories. The second phase contests were organised at the zonal level. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands comprise the southern zone.

Kerala was the host. Eighteen teams who were the winners at the State/UT levels participated in the zonal meet. Two teams each participated in the girls and the boys pipe band and seven teams each in the girls and the boys brass band.

CRPF Pallipuram band team sub-inspector Ratnamani and State police band team retired sub-inspectors Sundaran and Sobhana Dasan were the judges.