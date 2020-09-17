Kannur school wins national award for best NSS unit

E.K. Nayanar Memorial School, Vengadu, has bagged the national award for the best National Service Scheme (NSS) unit and Shinith Patyyam, political science teacher at the school, has won the best NSS programme officer award.
The award will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in New Delhi on September 24.
The NSS unit at the school was started in 2014. For the past five years, the schoolchildren, along with Mr. Shinith, have been working in the villages of Vengadu, Patayyam and Kannavam.
Besides organising annual camps and clean-up drives, the NSS unit has carried out social work worth ₹1 crore in five years. It includes the construction of houses for two people and the making of a film at a cost of ₹38 lakh. The Girideepam project launched for the uplift of tribespeople, the Sneha Sammanam project for anganwadis in tribal areas, and the distribution of learning materials to schoolchildren and wheelchairs for bedridden are some of the other projects undertaken by the unit.
