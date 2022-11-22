Kannur revenue district school arts fest begins 

November 22, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A.N. Shamseer inaugurated the 61st Kannur Revenue District School Arts Festival (Kalolsavam) at GVHSS (Sports) School on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shamseer said the festival was a platform to enable children to bring out their creativity. He added that the district had always performed well in arts festivals, and that it should continue to do so.

The inaugural session began with a welcome song by 20 music teachers.

The festival will be on till November 26. As many 12,055 students from 15 sub districts will particiapte in the event. The competitions will be held at 16 venues, and students will compete in 297 events.

Kadannappally Ramachandran, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. MLAs K.V. Sumesh and K.P. Mohanan, Deputy Mayor K. Shabeena, Kannur Corporation Standing Committee chairperson Sureshbabu Elayavoor, and other public representatives were present.

