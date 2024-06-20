Kannur resident Seena says she fears for her life after speaking out against ‘bomb culture’

M. Seena, a resident of Eranholi in Kannur in Kerala, has expressed fear for her life and concerns about isolation after publicly condemning the ‘bomb culture’ and political parties in the region. Her statements came in the wake of a tragic incident where an elderly man, Velayudhan, was killed by a crude bomb explosion recently.

Velayudhan met his untimely death while collecting coconuts near a house where a crude bomb was hidden. Despite immediate efforts by local residents to rush him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Seena, a neighbuor of the deceased, openly criticised the political environment and the bomb-making activities at Eranholi, following the incident.

A day after her media response, Ms. Seena alleged that she and her family are now living in fear of potential attacks and social isolation. “Anything can happen to me. There is a fear of being attacked. Anything can happen to my family,” she stated.

‘CPI(M) members visited me’

Ms. Seena claimed that members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] visited her house when only her parents were present, rather than addressing her directly. While the visitors were “polite” to her parents, Ms. Seena expressed uncertainty about what the future holds.

Clarifying her stance, Ms. Seena said she did not blame any specific party for the explosion but spoke out against the dangerous practice of bomb-making. “I said it openly to live peacefully as a human being in the State. Children should be able to play and walk without any fear. Here there is a tradition of celebrating the New Year by exploding bombs,” she explained.

Since her outspoken remarks, Ms. Seena reported experiencing social ostracism and warnings to be cautious. She insisted that her statement had no political motive and was driven by a genuine desire for safety and peace in her community.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan spoke to her on the phone to seek information and expressed his support.