Kannur records two deaths

Two persons who were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and undergoing treatment died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, Kannur. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the State has reached 49.
Sixty-year-old Sadanandan, a resident of Thripangottur in Kannur who died on Tuesday, had been suffering from cancer and heart ailments.
His swab has been sent for further examination. Khairunnisa, 48, of Anangoor in Kasaragod, who had tested positive for the virus, died on Wednesday morning. She was referred from a private hospital in Kasaragod to the Medical College Hospital here on July 20. Her oxygen levels were down, and she was suffering from severe pneumonia, said A.T. Manoj, District Surveillance Officer, Kasaragod. The source of her infection is yet to be traced. Samples of her family members have been sent for testing, he added.
