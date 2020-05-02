Kannur records one positive case

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur district on Saturday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said the 25-year-old Mooriyad resident was found with symptoms, and his samples were collected for testing at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at Anjarakandy on May 1.

With this, the number of people who have tested positive in the district has reached 117.

Ten more who were under treatment at various hospitals in the district have been discharged. A 28-year-old from Panniyannur, a 30-year-old from Koodali, a 24-year-old from Thayeneri and a 21-year-old from Cheruvancheri were discharged on Friday.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old from Cheruvancheri who had been under treatment at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at Anjarakandy, a 35-year-old man at Government Medical College Hospital, his 60-year-old father and 59-year-old mother at the District Hospital were discharged. A 27-year-old from Kunnothuparambu and a 36-year-old from Pappinissery were also discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

A total of 81 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the district. There are 2,543 people under observation, including 51 at the Government Medical College Hospital, four at the District Hospital, one at Thalassery General Hospital and 30 at the Anjarakandy COVID-19 centre. As many as 2,457 are in home quarantine.

So far, 3803 samples had been sent for testing from the district and the results of 3,562 samples have been received. The results of 241 samples are awaited.