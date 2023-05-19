HamberMenu
Kannur records highest pass percentage in SSLC exam

May 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur district came first in the State with the highest pass percentage of 99.94 in the SSLC examination when the results were announced on Friday.

Out of a total of 34,997 students who appeared for the examination from Kannur, Thalassery and Taliparamba education districts, as many as 34,975 qualified for higher studies.

Taliparamba topped with a pass percentage of 99.9 followed by Kannur with 99.95 while Thalassery achieved 99.91. Eighty-three schools in Taliparamba, 78 in Thalassery, and 34 schools in Kannur achieved 100% result.

As many as 6,803 students got full A+.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya congratulated the winners. She said the achievement was the result of collective action and projects including Smile and Mukulam implemented by the district panchayat.

Deputy Director of Education V.A. Saseendra Vyas said help would be provided to students who failed in the SAY examination.

