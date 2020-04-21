Kerala

Kannur records 10 more cases

Ashok Yadav, Inspector of General of Police North Zone, and Yathish Chandra, Kannur District Police Chief, checking motorists and pedestrians who came out on to the roads defying the lockdown in Kannur on Tuesday.

Ashok Yadav, Inspector of General of Police North Zone, and Yathish Chandra, Kannur District Police Chief, checking motorists and pedestrians who came out on to the roads defying the lockdown in Kannur on Tuesday.  

Three cases reported from Kasaragod district

Kannur district witnessed a jump in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 more people testing positive for the disease.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said that out of the 10 people who were tested positive, eight were Dubai returnees. One person came from Ajman while a woman contracted the virus from an affected person. The samples of all the patients were collected on April 18.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district rose to 104. Of these, 49 people recovered from the disease.

There are now 4,365 people under observation. Of these, 4,263 are in home quarantine.

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kasaragod on Tuesday. All came from abroad.

Four patients who recovered fully from the disease were discharged from hospitals in the district.

The district currently has 4,619 people under observation. Of these, 4,567 are in home quarantine.

Seven more people were admitted to the isolation ward on Tuesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 9:34:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kannur-records-10-more-cases/article31399168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY