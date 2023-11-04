Kannur railway station unveils 70 kWP solar plant

November 04, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - KANNUR

In a remarkable leap towards eco-friendliness, the Kannur railway station achieved a significant milestone by commissioning a 70 kWP solar plant.

The plant, heralding a sustainable future, consistently generates an average of 300 units daily, resulting in an estimated annual yield of approximately 109,500 units.

The financial aspect of the initiative is equally promising. At ₹8.5 per unit, the solar endeavor is anticipated to save a substantial amount of ₹9,30,750 annually, said B. Devadanam, public relations officer of the Palakkad Division, Southern Railway. He said the entire project, set up at a cost of ₹3.3 crore, boasts an impressive payback period of merely 3.54 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-Term Benefits

Beyond short-term gains, the solar plant offers extended advantages, with a 10-year inverter warranty and a 12-year panel warranty, both surpassing the initial investment recovery period. This not only ensures a secure return on investment but also contributes to a reduction in CO2 emissions, said Mr. Devadanam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT