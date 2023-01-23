ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur Pushpolsavam from January 25

January 23, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur Pushpolsavam (flower show) 2023 organised by the District Agri-Horticultural Society will begin on Wednesday.

Lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri will inaugurate the event at Police Ground at 5 p.m. The show will conclude on February 6. The event will have a variety of stalls and nurseries from various districts and States.

There will be pavilions of Aralam Farm, Karimban Farm, Agriculture department, District Information Office, BSNL, Anert, Kerala Clays and Ceramics Products Limited, and Raidco at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A specially prepared garden with flowering plants and lawns will be a major attraction of the show. Seminars on challenges facing agricultural production sector and innovative trends in vegetable farming will be held as part of the fair.

District Agri-Horticultural Society founders S. Ismail Shah and Meera Prabhakaran will be honoured.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US