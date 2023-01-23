HamberMenu
Kannur Pushpolsavam from January 25

January 23, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur Pushpolsavam (flower show) 2023 organised by the District Agri-Horticultural Society will begin on Wednesday.

Lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri will inaugurate the event at Police Ground at 5 p.m. The show will conclude on February 6. The event will have a variety of stalls and nurseries from various districts and States.

There will be pavilions of Aralam Farm, Karimban Farm, Agriculture department, District Information Office, BSNL, Anert, Kerala Clays and Ceramics Products Limited, and Raidco at the event.

A specially prepared garden with flowering plants and lawns will be a major attraction of the show. Seminars on challenges facing agricultural production sector and innovative trends in vegetable farming will be held as part of the fair.

District Agri-Horticultural Society founders S. Ismail Shah and Meera Prabhakaran will be honoured.

