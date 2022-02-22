Kannur portrayed in bad light: CM

Killers of CPI(M) worker to be brought to book soon, he says

Slamming efforts to portray Kannur as a hotbed of violence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the perpetrators in the murder case of CPI(M) worker Haridas will be brought to book.

Expressing annoyance at allegations raised by Najeeb Kanthapuram (IUML) of Kannur being termed the ‘national crime capital’ by the National Crime Records Bureau in the Assembly, Mr. Vijayan claimed the State was known for having the best law and order system in place.

“While there have been attempts to trigger unrest in the district, the police have been successful in reining in such tendencies. No efforts are being spared to nab mischief makers,” he said.

Referring to the brutal murder of Haridas, a fisherman, in Thalassery, the Chief Minister said such incidents were isolated attacks. He added all assailants in the case would be arrested without delay.

Political murders

The Chief Minister also informed the House that six political murders had taken place in the State since the government came into power. Those killed include three CPI(M) workers including a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist. The others included two RSS activists and an SDPI worker. Those arrested in the cases were workers of SDPI, RSS, BJP, Youth Congress and KSU, according to details that were tabled in the Assembly.