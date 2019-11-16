Kerala

Kannur panchayat calls for stringent action against drug abuse

Awareness campaign to be conducted

The District panchayat has demanded stringent measures to curb the sale of intoxicants to students.

In a meeting held at the District Panchayat hall, the members demanded that a case be booked under Sections 77 and 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act for imprisonment for up to seven years if one is found guilty of selling or using intoxicating substances.

District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh said that a meeting would be convened with the District Police Chief and the public prosecutor to discuss the issue. Stringent action was necessary at a time when suicides and mental stress were on the rise among children, he said.

There was a need for social engagement on the subject, Mr. Sumesh observed. He said that as part of the project, a two-month-long awareness campaign would be conducted. The programme would kick off on December 4 with the Anti-Doping Assembly in schools.

New committee

Mr. Sumesh said that a committee comprising members of the District Panchayat, grama panchayat presidents, ward members, sub inspectors of police, headmasters, parents and political party representatives to tackle the problem.

Campaigns against the use of intoxicants would be held in December and an extensive drive in January, he said.

