Kannur on high alert again with 260 COVID-19 cases

A street in Kannur blocked off as part of COVID-19 precautions on Monday.

Kannur

08 September 2020 00:28 IST

40 more wards declared as containment zones; sharp decline in infections in Wayanad

Kannur district with 260 new COVID-19 cases topped the State in daily count of SARS-CoV-2 infections on Monday.

Collector T.V. Subhash declared 40 more local body wards in the district as containment zones in the wake of surge in cases.

In a joint statement, the District Collector and the District Police Chief urged the public to be more vigilant and responsible.

The joint statement was issued after a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority.

In Malappuram

As many as 187 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Monday. The district authorities said that 174 of them had got the infection through local contacts.

The source of infection in nine cases could not be traced. While three cases came from abroad, one came from another State.

However, 206 infected persons recovered from COVID-19 in Malappuram on Monday. Officials said that 1,825 were being treated at different hospitals and nearly 47,000 people were quarantined.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad, 118 persons tested positive on Monday. While 73 of them contracted the virus through local transmission, nine came from other States and one from abroad. The source of infection could not be traced in 35 cases. District officials said that 71 infected people recovered from the disease in Palakkad on Monday.

In Thrissur

As many as 128 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Monday. Among the total cases, 123 were infected through contact. The district also reported 155 recoveries. There are now 1,503 active cases. In all, 8506 people are under observation.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod district saw 134 more COVID-19 cases on Monday. Among these, 111 were local transmission cases. The district also recorded 97 recoveries.

Kasaragod has so far reported 6,242 cases. There are now 6,004 people under observation.

In Wayanad

Wayanad saw a sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases as only four people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. Of the four cases, two were infected through local transmission of the virus. The other two persons had come from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

So far, the district has reported a total of 1,708 cases.

There were 29 recoveries in the district.

The number of infected persons currently under treatment fell to 250. As many as 2,602 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad bureaus)