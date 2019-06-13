Kannur native among IAF crash victims

Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal N.K. Sherin who is among 13 people who lost their lives in the crash of an AN-31 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh was a native of Anjarakkandy here.

Though the IAF confirmed on Thursday in its Twitter handle that all the 13 air warriors who were on board the AN-32 aircraft that went missing in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh had lost their lives, district officials here said that they got no official information in this regard. The family of Sherin also said that they did not get any official information.

Sherin had been working in the IAF over the past seven years. He was the son of P.K. Pavithran and N.K. Sreeja, who are natives of Kuzhimalodemetta.

Sheril is survived by his wife Ashitha. He is among three Keralites who had lost their lives in the air crash on June 3.