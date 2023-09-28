Kannur man charged under KAAPA, banned from entering district

September 28, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur City police have charged a 25-year-old man, P.P. Vineet, under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). The move comes as part of a broader effort to maintain peace in the district.

Vineet, a resident of Elayavoor, has a chequered history, with multiple criminal cases pending against him. Among the charges he faces at the Kannur Town Police Station are rioting, attempted murder, restraining and inflicting bodily harm, and possession of weapons.

Action was taken against him on the directive of the Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General after a comprehensive report was submitted by the District Police Chief (Kannur City). Vineet has now been banned from entering Kannur district for six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities made it clear that legal action, including remanding him in custody, would be pursued if he violated the orders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.