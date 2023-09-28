HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur man charged under KAAPA, banned from entering district

September 28, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur City police have charged a 25-year-old man, P.P. Vineet, under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). The move comes as part of a broader effort to maintain peace in the district.

Vineet, a resident of Elayavoor, has a chequered history, with multiple criminal cases pending against him. Among the charges he faces at the Kannur Town Police Station are rioting, attempted murder, restraining and inflicting bodily harm, and possession of weapons.

Action was taken against him on the directive of the Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General after a comprehensive report was submitted by the District Police Chief (Kannur City). Vineet has now been banned from entering Kannur district for six months.

The authorities made it clear that legal action, including remanding him in custody, would be pursued if he violated the orders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.