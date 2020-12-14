Kannur, Kasaragod record marginal fall in voting

Voters turned out in huge numbers in Kannur and Kasaragod district for the local body elections on Monday.
Long queues were seen outside many polling booths even after completing the stipulated time of voting.
Both the districts witnessed a rush of voters to the polling booths from the first hour of polling. However, the total polling percentage announced at 7.30 p.m. marginally fell compared with that of the previous elections in 2015. In Kannur, a total of 78.46 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise, which was 80.91 per cent in 2015. Kannur Corporation registered 71.16 per cent voting as against 74.75 per cent in 2015.
Among the eight municipalities, Anthoor witnessed a huge turnout of voters.
In the case of block panchayats, Payyanur saw the highest voting percentage compared with 11 other panchayats. A total 82.01 per cent of the electorate cast their votes, which was a fall in comparison with the 84.93 per cent polling in 2015.
I in Kannur
The polling in the Kannur district remained mainly peaceful with no major incident of violence reported. However, the seizure of crude bombs near the polling booth at Mozhakkunnu panchayat created some tension.
In Kasaragod
In Kasaragod, 77.14 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise. Of the total 10,48,645 voters, 8,08,909 people registered their votes. The turnout was lesser than that in 2015, which saw 78.43 polling.
