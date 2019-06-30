Kannur, Kasaragod may get heavy rainfall: IMD

Even as the southwest monsoon, after the initial fury, is yet to regain strength over Kerala, some northern districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets this week. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Kannur and Kasaragod districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Thursday.

The weather agency has also declared yellow alerts indicating the possibility for both districts till Thursday. Yellow alerts have also been declared for Idukki and Kozhikode for Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon continued to be weak over the State, with the State recording a rainfall deficit of 35% between June 1 and 26.

Storage in the hydel dams managed by the KSEB is down to 11% as on Saturday. The combined storage in the dams are adequate to generate only 451.7 million units. This is the lowest in recent years.