Kannur inches back to normality

The district is inching back to normality as the rain has tapered off, causing floodwaters to recede in the district.

Three days of torrential rain had paralysed normal life across the district, forcing several people to leave their homes and move to relief camps.

By Sunday afternoon, the situation in many areas inthe district improved. The authorities said clean-up operations would be the main focus in the next couple of days.

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who chaired a review meeting convened here on Sunday, said that effective measures would be taken for the rehabilitation of people who had left their homes for safer places following floods.

Special teams

Clean-up activities will be led by special teams under the Health Department in coordination with other departments and the respective local bodies, volunteers, and Kudumbashree members.

Special kits will also be distributed for the operation.

Efforts are also under way to assess losses caused by rain and floods, including destruction of houses and damage to business establishments and other institutions.

Mr. Subhash said that the loss should be estimated within a week.

Livestock loss

Also, the extent of crop destruction and loss of livestock will be assessed by the departments concerned, the Collector added.

It was decided at the review meeting that those returning home would be given kits consisting of essential commodities.

Medical teams are also present at the camps, a press release said.