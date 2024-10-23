GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannur hosts State’s first transgender Aadhaar enrolment camp

Published - October 23, 2024 02:08 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a first in the State, a special Aadhaar enrolment camp was organised in Kannur to facilitate Aadhaar card updates for transgender individuals, on Tuesday. 

The camp, held at the Akshaya Kendra at Caltex Junction, allowed transgender persons with transgender identity cards to update their names and correct their Aadhaar details. Biometric updates were also provided, and all services were offered free of charge.

For those who were unable to attend, arrangements will be made to accommodate them in the coming days. The event was organised by the District Transgender Justice Board, Social Justice department, and the Akshaya Project under the Kerala State IT Mission, on special instructions from the Central and State governments.

The camp was coordinated by Assistant Collector Grandhe Saikrishna, district social justice officer P. Biju, and IT Mission district project manager C.M. Mithun Krishna, with Akshaya block coordinator V. Bijumon and Akshaya entrepreneur V.K. Sreejith leading the efforts.

