Kannur, Himachal schools jointly celebrate National Unity Day

KANNUR

02 November 2020 23:06 IST

Programme conducted online was attended by 500 students and teachers

Marygiri English Medium School, Podikkalam, Kannur, celebrated National Unity Day with a colourful cultural integration programme, bringing together the cultures of the North and South of the country.

The school joined hands with V.R. Public School, Himachal Pradesh, on the Microsoft Teams platform for the celebration. There were a variety of programmes based on the cultures of Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

Students from Marygiri and V.R. Public School presented cultural events, reminding all about the country’s unity in diversity.

The programme was witnessed by 500 students and teachers from both the participating schools.

The most attractive feature of the programme was that students from Marygiri sang songs and performed dances in the native Pahari language of Himachal Pradesh and students from the Himalayan State performed programmes based on Kerala’s culture. This kept all the participants curious till the end.

Dr. Ravinder Gargesh, Head of the Department of English, Samarkhand State University, Uzbekistan, was the chief guest of the function. The Principal of Marygiri English Medium School, Regy Scaria CST; Principal of V.R. Public School, Anshi Bhanot Batta; Director of NIFT, Kannur, Puneet Sood; PTA president Manu Joseph; and Vice Principals Manoj Kuriakose, Pradyumanan P.P., and Sunitha Vajpayee spoke on the occasion.