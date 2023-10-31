Kannur has infinite development and investment potential: Riyas

October 31, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KANNUR

Kannur district has infinite development and investment potential in the tourism sector, and the investors’ meet should be able to utilise it, Minister of Tourism P.A Mohamed Riyas has said.

Opening second day of the NRI Summit, organised by the district panchayat and the District Industries Centre here on Tuesday, he said Kannur’s appeal was attributed to geographical features such as its scenic coastline, mangroves, backwaters, and mountains. The rich cultural heritage of the district, including traditional art forms like Theyyam, handloom, and handicrafts, set it apart.

The Minister noted that the government’s ongoing projects at the Muzhappilangad beach and the upcoming star hotel of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation pointed to the significant growth potential of the district. However, he said the progress of the district was hampered by the lack of adequate accommodation facilities.

Mr. Riyas laid stress on investment opportunities in heritage tourism projects in Thalassery and highlighted the government’s initiatives in river cruise tourism.

He also listed plans for the Global Investors’ Meet in the tourism sector scheduled for November 16.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya, Mayor T.O. Mohanan, MLAs, and other public representatives were present.