Kannur garment company takes stand for peace amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a garment manufacturing company in Kannur has taken a principled stand against providing uniforms that could potentially be used in the midst of war and violence. This ethical decision stems from the loss of thousands of innocent lives due to the escalating conflict.

The Kannur-based Maryan Apparels Company has declared that it will no longer accept orders to produce Israeli police uniforms until peace is restored. This decision to withhold further orders for Israeli forces has gained attention on social media and reflects a commitment to peace and a concern for the human toll of ongoing conflicts.

In a press statement, the company’s Managing Director, Thomas Olickal, emphasized that their dedication to universal humanity outweighs financial gains, especially given the deeply troubling events unfolding in the region.

Shijin Kumar, the manager of the company, said that they have decided to fulfill previous uniform orders until December, but they will not accept new orders from Israel until the conflict comes to an end.

He also noted that the company has been supplying over 1 lakh uniform shirts to the Israel Police annually for the past eight years. These orders were secured after an Israel police team visited the company, spent five days inspecting the work and quality, and gave their approval.

Refraining from taking further orders represents a substantial financial loss, but it is a commitment to peace and a concern for the humanitarian consequences of ongoing conflicts, he adds.

Maryan Apparels, with an annual turnover of up to Rs 80 crore, initially started its operations in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016, focusing on fashion and designer clothing for prominent companies like Walmart and Guess.

In 2018, the company relocated to Kannur based on government directives. This decision provided employment to over a thousand women workers in an area where the traditional handloom sector had been in decline.

Shijin Kumar stated that this move has been fruitful as the company has grown and provided employment to many women. They have trained over 6,000 women, many of whom have been absorbed into the company, and others have left to start their businesses.

With a substantial workforce, the company now supplies uniforms not only to schools, corporate companies, hospitals and oil rigs but also to police and defense forces in all of the Middle East countries and to some in Europe.

