Kannur farmer kills self after receiving foreclosure notice from Kerala Bank

The 68-year-old reportedly faced a November 28 deadline to repay loan

November 27, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old farmer reportedly took his own life after receiving a foreclosure notice from Kerala Bank’s Peravoor branch in Kannur on November 27, 2023.

A resident of Kolakkad near Peravoor, the body of the farmer, identified as M.R. Albert’s, was discovered by his wife after returning from church in the morning.

Albert reportedly faced a November 28 (Tuesday) deadline to repay a loan. Desperate to source funds, the family made an attempt to seek financial assistance from Kudumbashree on November 26, but the efforts proved futile.

Albert was was also an active Congress worker, according to sources.

Albert is survived by his wife, Vatsa, and two daughters, and his sister. His body has been shifted to the Peravoor Taluk Hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.

